49ers To Put Rookie QB C.J. Beathard As No. 2 On Saturday’s Depth Chart

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
It looks as if the San Francisco 49ers will be going in a different direction as the team announced Thursday via twitter that they will be starting rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard behind Brian Hoyer during their Saturday night preseason week 2 matchup at home against the Denver Broncos.
In their preseason week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs 27-17 last Friday, the 49ers saw three of their four quarterbacks take the field.
Hoyer, who’s expected to be the starter in the upcoming season, threw for just 3 yards and completed just 1 of 4 passes.
Matt Barkley, previously second on the depth chart, racked up the most gains by completing 10 of 17 passes for 168 yards. However, he struggled in the red zone when he completed just 1 of 6 passes.
Beathard came in at the start of the second half and completed 7 of 11 passes for two touchdowns, including a 46-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne and a followup two-point conversion to the same target.
Josh Alper of NBC Sports reported that head coach Kyle Shanahan said Beathard will relieve Hoyer after Hoyer and the first-team offense play somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 plays.