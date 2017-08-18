After Years On The Street, Tracy Woman Giving Back With Food Pantry

TRACY (CBS13) — After spending years on the street, a woman living in Tracy who is now back on her feet is giving back to the community in a big way.

Her mission is to help feed those less fortunate who are still struggling to find food.

Mary Foshee is making sure the shelves on her food pantry are nice and organized for all the people she is hoping to feed.

“I tend to get emotional because I know what it’s like to be there first hand. I know, what it’s like,” she said.

Foshee spent years living out of a van with her two children, often depending on the generosity of people to find a warm meal. Once she was back on her feet, Foshee made it a goal to return the favor.

“It’s just a passion,” she said.

A few days ago she created a Little Free Pantry on her driveway.

“You come up to the pantry, and you need an item, any item that is there, you go ahead and exchange for your donation that you bring. You go ahead and take one or two item from the little food pantry here in Tracy,” she said.

Service providers say there are hundreds of men, women, and children living on the streets in Tracy, and providing extra food does make a big difference.

“They are working. A lot of groups are working on, what we can do for the homeless people. There is a city group that gets together, and there are all sorts of programs in the works,” said Linda Gleason of Tracy Interfaith Ministries, who also provides services to the homeless.

For now, the Little Free Pantry is offering a small alternative to those who are in dire need of assistance and it’s already, putting a smile on a lot of faces.

“It’s helped because I’m thirsty, I got some juice. I’m grateful to get that and I know Mary is really sweet. She will come looking for you, if she knows you’re hungry. I’ve seen it happen,” said Debra Weimer, who is homeless.

No hours have been officially set for the pantry, but volunteers say they are always there to help.