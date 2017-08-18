Carjacking Reported 90 Minutes After Hit-And-Run That Killed Natomas Teen

NATOMAS (CBS13) — More than 100 people gathered at an emotional vigil for 15-year-old Inderkum High School sophomore Jamari Moore, killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bike in Natomas on Thursday night.

Family and friends remembered Moore at Westlake Community Park in Natomas, where he loved playing basketball.

“I just wish they would have stopped, and I want to know why they swerved over and hit my little brother. How they didn’t see him because it wasn’t dark yet, he was in the bike lane,” sister Janea Moore said.

“It’s awful, you’d never thought a little kid trying to chase his dreams would die like that, it’s just so unexpected, and it’s cruel,” classmate Isaiah Crocker said.

Investigators have pieced together a timeline of the deadly hit-and-run, starting with a report of a carjacking at 8 p.m. on Del Paso Road Thursday.

Then, the hit-and-run that killed Moore at 8:30 p.m. on El Centro Road.

The ditched vehicle was located at 7 a.m. Friday in a nearby business park.

But that timeline is under scrutiny.

Sacramento police confirm the owner of the vehicle that killed Moore, reported the carjacking an hour-and-a-half after the alleged incident, and a full hour after Moore was killed.

“I can’t believe that my little brother is really gone,” Janea Moore said.

As police gather evidence in their search for Moore’s killer, his family and friends are left remembering a teen who loved life, who had dreams to grow up and play pro basketball.

Instead, a hit-and-run driver stole that future away.