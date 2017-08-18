SOLAR ECLIPSE: Viewing resources | Pet warning | Archive video: Cronkite reports on 1979 solar eclipse | Full coverage

Jason Ross: One Of My Favorite Things

By Jason Ross

Oprah Winfrey used to do entire television shows on her “favorite things.”  Well I am a sucker for a feel good story and if it ties into sports then it is one of my “favorite things.”  I have attached a video of one heck of an opportunity that was fulfilled and the celebration is AWESOME.  Enter Bowling Green walk-on kicker Jake Suder.  He was given a challenge from his head football coach Mike Jinks.  Make a 53 yard field goal and you will be rewarded a college scholarship.  A 53 yard kick is not easy.  It isn’t easy in non-game situations and it certainly isn’t easy knowing how much is on the line.  Take a deep breath, get your mind right and swing the leg.  That is what Jake did and he came through.  I love this feel good moment and there are many more situations like this across the country where young student athletes get rewarded for their hard work.  Congrats Jake and I hope you make all the rest that count too.

More from Jason Ross
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch