Jason Ross: One Of My Favorite Things

Oprah Winfrey used to do entire television shows on her “favorite things.” Well I am a sucker for a feel good story and if it ties into sports then it is one of my “favorite things.” I have attached a video of one heck of an opportunity that was fulfilled and the celebration is AWESOME. Enter Bowling Green walk-on kicker Jake Suder. He was given a challenge from his head football coach Mike Jinks. Make a 53 yard field goal and you will be rewarded a college scholarship. A 53 yard kick is not easy. It isn’t easy in non-game situations and it certainly isn’t easy knowing how much is on the line. Take a deep breath, get your mind right and swing the leg. That is what Jake did and he came through. I love this feel good moment and there are many more situations like this across the country where young student athletes get rewarded for their hard work. Congrats Jake and I hope you make all the rest that count too.