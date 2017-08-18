Kayte Christensen: Anything For A Click, How Disgusting

I was perusing videos to add to a recent blog and came across the video above originally from The Fumble titled “Aaaron Rodgers Got A New Plain-Lookin Ass Girlfriend” and was immediately disgusted.

I watched the video to see what the heck was going and to my relief there was no point during the two minutes that actually criticized this poor girl’s looks.

Of course we all know that Aaron Rodgers previously dated actress Olivia Munn which would make any future girlfriend understandably self-conscious.

But for a website to openly criticize some poor woman’s physical appearance just to get clicks on their website is taking things to a new low and completely disgusting.

As if someone’s looks has anything to do with the kind of romantic partner they are. (See Haley Berry)

There are impossible standards for everyone to live up to in the age of photo-shopping and filters yet some moron decided to perpetuate the problem for the sake of getting clicks on a damn video link for their website.

And what pisses me off even more is that I added to that crap, albeit out of anger.

Even writing this to draw attention to such a disgusting practice bathes me in the irony of the end goal justifying the means but I couldn’t resist going on this little rant.