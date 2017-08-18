Teen Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver Was Inderkum High Student

Filed Under: Hit And Run, Natomas, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 15-year-old boy was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Natomas Thursday night.

Investigators say the teen was hit while riding his bike on El Centro Road, right next to Radio Road. He was with another 15-year-old, who was not hurt.

California Highway Patrol believes the suspect vehicle was a late-model blue sedan.

The car was last seen leaving the area going about 100 miles per hour, witnesses say. Authorities are still looking for the driver.

Residents in the area note that the stretch of road where the teen was struck has no streetlights, often making it difficult to spot pedestrians.

The teen has been identified as 15-year-old Jamari Moore. Investigators say he didn’t live far from the crash site. According to the Natomas Unified School District, the teen attended Inderkum High School.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch