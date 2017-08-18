Teen Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver Was Inderkum High Student

President Trump Says He Should Have Left UCLA Players In Chinese JailPresident Donald Trump says he should have left three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China in jail.

Secret Service Apprehends Attempted White House Fence JumperThe U.S. Secret Service says an individual has been taken into custody after attempting to jump a security barrier on the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House.

Ann Wedgeworth, Known For 'Three's Company' Role, Dies At 83Actress Ann Wedgeworth, who gained fame on film and Broadway before taking on the role of a flirty divorcee on "Three's Company," has died at age 83.

Shot Fired After Pursuit Ends In North SacramentoOccupants of a vehicle being pursued by Police bailed out of the vehicle and a shot was fired. No people were hit by gunfire but police are investigating the incident.