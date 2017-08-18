SOLAR ECLIPSE: Viewing resources | Pet warning | Archive video: Cronkite reports on 1979 solar eclipse | Full coverage WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Navy Captain Admits Taking Bribes From ‘Fat Leonard’

The US Department of the Navy, US Marine Corps, logo hangs on the wall February 24, 2009, at the Pentagon in Washington,DC. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
File (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) – A U.S. Navy captain has admitted accepting bribes in the form of lavish hotel rooms and prostitutes from a Malaysian businessman nicknamed “Fat Leonard,” joining nearly two-dozen current and former Navy officials who have been charged in what is being called the maritime branch’s biggest corruption case.

Capt. Jesus Vasquez Cantu, of Silverdale, Washington, entered his guilty plea Friday in federal court in San Diego.

Cantu says Leonard Glenn Francis paid for prostitutes, hotels, and drinks at karaoke bars in exchange for proprietary Navy information that benefited Francis’ Singapore-based firm, Glenn Defense Marine Asia. The company supplied fuel and other supplies to ships in the Pacific.

So far, 28 people have been charged in the case, including 21 current and former Navy officials.

Francis is awaiting sentencing.

 

