Which NFL Team’s Fans Are The ‘Least Dateable’?

CBS Local — Winning in the sports world brings plenty of rewards like trophies, glory, and unforgettable moments. According to a survey by wearefanatics.com though, it doesn’t give a team’s fans any help with their dating lives.

The sports merchandise website surveyed nearly 3,000 football fans to see how their fandom affected their dating habits. It turns out, winning is a major turn-off for fans of rival teams. The website ranked fans of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots as the “least dateable” in football, with 17 percent of those polled saying they could never go out with a Pats fan.

Dallas Cowboys fans finished second on the list with over 13 percent of fans saying they’d pass on a date with supporters of the five-time champs. Fans of regular playoff contenders like the Steelers, Packers, and Falcons also made the list of the “least dateable” in football.

The study says the “most dateable” NFL fans also turned to be “lovable losers.” Fans of the Rams, who haven’t won a title since 2000, were voted “undateable” by only two percent of the survey. Fans of the Lions, Cardinals, Bills, and Chargers also were voted “most dateable.” None of those teams have ever won a Super Bowl.

Even worse than winning, wearefanatics.com says don’t bother looking for love with fans of your team’s greatest rival. A whopping 50 percent of Baltimore Ravens fans say there’s no way they’d date a Steelers supporter, the highest rate in the survey. Nearly 25 percent of Baltimore fans added they’d rather give up sex for a year than date a Pittsburgh fan.