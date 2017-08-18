Sacramento Kings’ 2001-02 Roster To Be Featured In Upcoming NBA 2K18

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
The NBA 2K franchise is the king of basketball video games. Last year, for example, GameSpot, a video game journalism website, called NBA 2K17 “superb” and gave it a score of 9/10.
Speaking of kings, the NBA 2K18 twitter page tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 2001-02 Sacramento Kings roster will be included in the upcoming game.
The ’01-02 roster, which is often favorites among of Sacramento fans, includes Mike Bibby, Doug Christie, Vlade Divac, Bobby Jackson, Scot Pollard, Hedo Turkoglu, Chris Webber and, of course, Peja Stojakovic.
The team went 61-21 that season and finished first in the Western Conference. It’s also the season that’s notorious for the controversial Western Conference Finals matchup against the Lakers.
NBA 2K18 is set to be released worldwide on Sept. 19, with early “Tip-off” edition preorders still available for release on Sept. 15.