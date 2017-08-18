HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte talk Sean Smith arrest, the NFL Player Association expecting a lockout in 2021, and Kevin Durant saying he wont visit the white house for Morning Brew. Then, more on the future lockout between the NFL and its players. Finally, some college football talk to end the hour.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte continue their college football conversation about Nick Saban before Threefer Madness featuring the Las Vegas odds for NBA Rookie of the Year, the potential NFL lockout, and the easiest positions in sports. Then, an extended segment on all the political sports stories of the week.
HOUR 3:
USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to talk about all the latest headlines in the NBA including political talk and rookie of the year odds. Then, conversation on Raiders cornerback Sean Smith’s arrest before Re-Brew to end the show.
