SOLAR ECLIPSE: Viewing resources | Pet warning | Archive video: Cronkite reports on 1979 solar eclipse | Full coverage

Salty Saban; The Drive – 08/18/17

Filed Under: Kevin Durant, NFL, NFLPA, Oakland Raiders, Samsung, Sean Smith

HOUR 1:

gettyimages 455731378 Salty Saban; The Drive 08/18/17

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk Sean Smith arrest, the NFL Player Association expecting a lockout in 2021, and Kevin Durant saying he wont visit the white house for Morning Brew. Then, more on the future lockout between the NFL and its players. Finally, some college football talk to end the hour.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

631371082 Salty Saban; The Drive 08/18/17

(Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte continue their college football conversation about Nick Saban before Threefer Madness featuring the Las Vegas odds for NBA Rookie of the Year, the potential NFL lockout, and the easiest positions in sports. Then, an extended segment on all the political sports stories of the week.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to talk about all the latest headlines in the NBA including political talk and rookie of the year odds. Then, conversation on Raiders cornerback Sean Smith’s arrest before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch