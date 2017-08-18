SOLAR ECLIPSE: Viewing resources | Pet warning | Archive video: Cronkite reports on 1979 solar eclipse | Full coverage

Clouds Look To Be Cooperating For Solar Eclipse Viewers In Central Valley

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — Northern California solar eclipse viewers look to be in luck as clouds appear to be cooperating.

The National Weather Service forecasters say the skies are looking clear for the Central Valley on Monday morning when partial solar eclipse will occur.

Southern California coastal residents may want to head inland to ensure a chance of seeing Monday’s eclipse.

NWS says a persistent marine layer will continue to bring night-through-morning low clouds and fog along the coast and extending into valleys.

The cause is the trough of low pressure that has been keeping the area’s air mass cooler than normal.

Forecasters say the trough will wobble around the Southern California Bight, weakening the marine layer on Saturday, then strengthening the onshore flow of moist ocean air by Monday.

