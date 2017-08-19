Anti-Racism Rally Held In Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An anti-racism rally in Laguna Beach has drawn several hundred people.

The peace and unity gathering was held Saturday morning at the beach south of Los Angeles in response to the deadly events at a white nationalist gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Protesters meeting near the beach held signs with a variety of messages, from “Black Lives Matter” to “Respect Earth.” One said: “Make America Human Again.”

Mayor Toni Iselman told the crowd that “Laguna Beach doesn’t tolerate diversity, we embrace diversity.”

The rally came a day before the group America First! planned its own demonstration against illegal immigration in the same place.

Counter-demonstrators are expected.

Laguna Beach police have said they’ll be out in force to prevent violence.

