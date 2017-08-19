Feds Allege California Marines Involved In $67M Health Fraud

American Leadership Forum All Access New Leaders Reception welcomed the new Chancellor of UC Davis, Gary MayAmerican Leadership Forum Reception welcomed newly selected Chancellor of UC Davis Chancellor Gary May. The reception was on August 17th at the Firehouse Restaurant in Old Sacramento. American Leadership Forum Reception welcomed newly selected Chancellor of UC Davis Chancellor Gary May. The reception was on August 17th at the Firehouse Restaurant in Old Sacramento. The ALF vision is to improve the social, economic, and political fabric of the Greater Sacramento region through shared commitment to collaborative action. The mission is to UNITE boundary-crossing leaders from a diversity of sectors throughout the Greater Sacramento region; STRENGTHEN their leadership capacity through deepening relationships and transformative experiences; and SERVE the community by working collaboratively to make significant positive contributions. The ALF vision is to improve the social, economic, and political fabric of the Greater Sacramento region through shared commitment to collaborative action. The mission is to UNITE boundary-crossing leaders from a diversity of sectors throughout the Greater Sacramento region; STRENGTHEN their leadership capacity through deepening relationships and transformative experiences; and SERVE the community by working collaboratively to make significant positive contributions.