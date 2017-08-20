Firefighters Battling Grass Fire Near Beale Air Force Base

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE (CBS13) — Beale Air Force Base Fire crews and Calfire are battling a blaze that has scorched more than 600 acres on Sunday Afternoon.  According to a spokesperson at Beale Air Force Base, the fire started on the Beale property when a bird was electrocuted on a power line and sparked a grass fire.  The fire moved to an area off-base and where Calfire and the US Forest Service are fighting the fire with ground crews as well as aircraft.  The vast majority of the burned area is off base.

No structures are believed to be threatened at this time and forward progress of the fire had been stopped by fire crews around 5 P.M. Sunday afternoon.

According to a Beale Air Force Base spokesperson, the fire is in very inaccessible terrain and fire crews say that has made fighting the fire more difficult.

More details will be posted here as they become available.

 

 

 

