High-Speed Chase Ends After Suspect Crashes Into Shopping Center

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A high-speed chase came to an end after the driver crashed into a Sacramento shopping center.

The pursuit began just after 9:15 a.m. Sunday on I-5 near Laguna Blvd. A Sacramento Police Officer spotted a red Honda Civic and noticed the plates on the car came up stolen from Meadow Vista.

The driver of the Civic failed to yield when the officer attempted to pull him over, and after a 12-minute-long pursuit reaching speeds of up to 110 mph, the male suspect driver crashed into a car at the intersection of Big Horn Blvd & Laguna Blvd totaling both cars.

Officials say the suspect was arrested & the female driver who was hit was sent to the hospital. There is no word yet on her condition.

The Sprouts in the Laguna Gateway plaza was on lockdown for a brief period of time. Witnesses say employees and customers were all told to get to the back of the store.

While police say there were no gun shots, customers believed the heard shots fired.

Elk Grove Police Department also responded to the scene.