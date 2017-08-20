Phillies Score Three Runs In The Eighth To Beat Giants 5-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Madison Bumgarner pitched six innings in one of his best starts this season, took a line drive off his left shin and hit an RBI single that temporarily gave the Giants an early lead.

The reward? A heaping of praise from manager Bruce Bochy, handshakes from his teammates and another no-decision — Bumgarner’s third in eight starts since coming off the disabled list.

Philadelphia rookie Rhys Hoskins homered again, Pedro Florimon contributed with his bat and arm, and the Phillies scored three runs in the eighth to beat the Giants 5-2 on Sunday.

In what has been a theme for San Francisco much of the season, Bumgarner’s efforts were overshadowed by another meltdown from the Giants’ bullpen.

“I thought it was a good day for Madison,” Bochy said. “We had it lined up like we wanted as far as the bullpen. (Hunter Strickland) just had an off day making some mistakes.”

Bumgarner allowed one run and four hits. He stayed in despite taking a sharp line drive off his left shin in the second inning by Nick Williams — earlier this month, Williams hit Mets ace Jacob deGrom in the triceps with a line drive, forcing him from the game.

“I tried to do a kick save but I wasn’t very good at soccer,” Bumgarner said. “It almost worked out.”

Hoskins connected for a solo drive in the ninth inning, giving him five home runs in his first 11 major league games.

“I got to better counts, I think this week, and the results show,” Hoskins said.

Florimon hit a two-run single off Strickland (2-3) to cap a three-run eighth inning that made it 4-2. Florimon also had an RBI double off Bumgarner in the second, then made a sparkling defensive play in left field to throw out Buster Posey at the plate in the bottom of the inning.

It was Florimon’s first major league game in left field.

“I just try to catch the ball and throw the ball to home plate and see what happens,” Florimon said. “I made a good throw.”

Adam Morgan (2-1) retired three batters for the win, a day after throwing just one pitch and getting the victory.

Hector Neris pitched 1 1/3 innings for his 15th save. He struck out Pablo Sandoval with the bases loaded to end the eighth after hitting Posey in the back with a pitch, then fanned Denard Span with two on in the ninth to end it.

The Phillies won the season series against the Giants for the first time since 2011.

Philadelphia trailed 2-1 going into the eighth. Hoskins and Maikel Franco hit consecutive one-out singles before Jorge Alfaro tied it with an RBI single. After Williams singled to load the bases, Florimon slapped a 1-2 pitch into right field.

Posey had two hits and an RBI, extending his hitting streak against the Phillies to 22 games. Kelby Tomlinson scored a run and Ryder Jones doubled and scored for San Francisco.

PAINED POSEY

Posey had a rough afternoon physically. In addition to taking a 95 mph fastball in the back, Posey also appeared to get hurt while tagging out a sliding Cameron Perkins at the plate in the second.

Afterward, the Giants’ All-Star catcher voiced his displeasure about Neris.

“I’m certain that he hit me on purpose,” Posey said. “It’s just a shame because I wanted to compete that at-bat and he’s got good stuff. But I guess he didn’t feel like he could get me out.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants 2B Joe Panik (concussion symptoms) continues to make steady progress and could come off the disabled list in time to join San Francisco on its upcoming road trip that begins Friday in Arizona.

UP NEXT

Phillies: The team gets an off day before hosting Miami in a doubleheader Tuesday. RHP Dan Straily (7-8, 3.80 ERA) pitches in the first game and RHP Jose Urena (11-5, 3.61 ERA) goes in the nightcap.

Giants: RHP Chris Stratton (1-2, 4.91) faces Milwaukee on Monday.

___

This story has been corrected to delete a reference to Hoskins becoming the first Phillies player in at least 100 years to hit five home runs in his first 11 major league games.