In the first hour, Dave and Kayte discuss the Pacers charge that the Lakers tampered with Paul George. They also talked about Anquan Boldin’s retirement, and Greece’s accusations that the NBA is barring Giannis Antetokounmpo from playing for the Greek National Team. Dave and Kayte also paid homage to Jerry Lewis and Dick Gregory.

Dave and Kayte talked about the eclipse and dropped some fun eclipse facts to start the second hour. They also discussed the Raiders and Rams game from Saturday.

Dave and Kayte finished up the show by talking about the MLB umpire protest, the amazing catch in the Junior League World Series, and the 37-0 run in the Minnesota Lynx-Indiana Fever game.

