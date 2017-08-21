Dutch Bros Recalls Giveaway Eclipse Glasses

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Solar eclipse glasses given away at Dutch Bros Coffee stands are being recalled for safety concerns.
The company has asked its customers to not use them during the eclipse.
Dutch Bros said it had purchased its giveaway glasses after receiving ISO compliance certification from the manufacturer. But, further investigation has led Dutch Bros to question the certification.
It did not name the supplier.
Only glasses meeting that international safety regulation are recommended to be used during the eclipse to protect eyesight.