The Next Solar Eclipse Will Pass Through U.S. In 2024

(CBS) —  Did seeing today’s solar eclipse leave you craving more eclipse action? Don’t worry, you’ll get another chance.

Mark your calendars, because another total solar eclipse will be visible from the United States on April 8, 2024. The last one, prior to today, was 38 years go.

20240408 eclipse path e1503324931982 The Next Solar Eclipse Will Pass Through U.S. In 2024

The eclipse in 2024 won’t travel coast to coast like today’s, but it will pass through Texas, southeast Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Vermont, and Maine.

Thousands of people reserved hotels years in advance for today’s eclipse, so you have a little time to get your plans set for 2024.

 

