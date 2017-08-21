SOLAR ECLIPSE: Viewing resources | Pet warning | Archive video: Cronkite reports on 1979 solar eclipse | Full coverage

Old Bay Bridge Foundations To Be Blasted Starting Next Month

Filed Under: Bay Bridge, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — More vestiges of the old San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge are set to disappear.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that transportation officials will announce on Monday that they plan to demolish thirteen concrete islands that once held up the bridge’s old east span.

Crews will blast the foundations over six weekends beginning in September and ending in November. The Chronicle says wildlife in San Francisco Bay such as the Pacific harbor seal and California sea lion are not as prevalent during those months.

Transportation officials plan to spare another five of the old bridge’s foundations. Those may someday be turned into public spaces.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch