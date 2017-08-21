ECLIPSE: Your Photos | Video: First Family takes it all in STOCKTON: Bicycle master plan nearing completion

Sacramento Takes In Solar Eclipse

By Kelly Ryan
Filed Under: Rocklin, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A crowd began forming on an American River levee near Sacramento State just after 8 a.m. The viewing party gave students and the community an unobstructed view of the moon obstructing the sun.

“We have a very clear view of the sun, not covered by trees, but also have an open spot for people to enjoy,” said physics and astronomy professor Rodolfo Duran.

Professors like Duran were on hand to answer questions about Monday’s solar eclipse and even brought out a giant telescope to give people an up-close view. Volunteers also gave out protectives squares to help people see the eclipse safely.

Solar eclipse glasses were a popular choice, but they sold out so quickly in most places, one man had to bring his own welding mask.

Students at Victory High School in Rocklin made their own shoebox viewers and were let out of class to take a peek.

 

More from Kelly Ryan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch