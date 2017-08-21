Sacramento Takes In Solar Eclipse

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A crowd began forming on an American River levee near Sacramento State just after 8 a.m. The viewing party gave students and the community an unobstructed view of the moon obstructing the sun.
“We have a very clear view of the sun, not covered by trees, but also have an open spot for people to enjoy,” said physics and astronomy professor Rodolfo Duran.
Professors like Duran were on hand to answer questions about Monday’s solar eclipse and even brought out a giant telescope to give people an up-close view. Volunteers also gave out protectives squares to help people see the eclipse safely.
Solar eclipse glasses were a popular choice, but they sold out so quickly in most places, one man had to bring his own welding mask.
Students at Victory High School in Rocklin made their own shoebox viewers and were let out of class to take a peek.