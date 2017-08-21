SOLAR ECLIPSE: Viewing resources | Pet warning | Archive video: Cronkite reports on 1979 solar eclipse | Full coverage

Police: Man Tried To Gouge Officer’s Eye Before Arrest

UPLAND (AP) — Southern California police say a 22-year-old man tried to gouge the eyes of an Upland police officer after he was pulled over.

According to a news release from the Upland Police Department, the man punched the officer in the face several times and tried to gauge the officer’s eye out with his fingers after the officer tried to place him under arrest in connection with a DUI traffic collision investigation. Police say the man kicked a second officer in the stomach.

The Press-Enterprise reports the man was arrested after the struggle for resisting an officer, attempted mayhem and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The first officer’s eye was taken to the hospital as his eye began to swell and close.

