They’ve Been Protesting Afghanistan War For 16 Years, And Are Ready For More

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s the longest war protest in the city, and it took to the streets Tuesday night as it has every year for the past 16 years.

“We want to stop all wars,” said Gary Meyer of Sacramento.

The anti-war protesters have a passion and a commitment to their cause as they stood out on 16th and J streets equipped with a few signs and dozens more for folks who wanted to join.

“I parked the car and joined them, and that was 16 years ago,” Meyer said.

A protest that Meyer said started shortly after the Sept. 11 attacks, as the build up to the war in Afghanistan began.

“We had almost 100 people out here,” he said.

“I just don’t believe in violence as a means of solving problems,” said John Knutson, who was also out with a sign in hand that read, “Honk” with a peace sign on the back.

But the president said just pulling out of Afghanistan would make terrorism worse and the world can’t afford that.

“I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will,” Trump said.

This week, President Donald Trump announced a new troop surge in the Afghan war, discouraging news for those hoping to bring the soldiers home.

“One of these days war has to end because it’s not sustainable,” said Meyer.

The Trump administration said more military resources are needed there to fight terrorism.

“The vacuum we created by leaving too soon gave safe haven for ISIS to spread and to grow, recruit, and launch attacks. We cannot repeat in Afghanistan the mistake our leaders made in Iraq,” Trump said.

But these activists believe it’s time to end America’s longest war once and for all.

“We just need to get the troops out, have an airlift, we can have them out by the end of the month,” Knutson said.

But until then, they’ll be holding strong at 16th and J.

“It’s just a little reminder, and maybe someone will pull over their car and join us like I did,” he said.