Mexican Soldiers Seize 140 Pounds Of Fentanyl At US Border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Soldiers in northern Mexico say they have seized a surprisingly large stash of the powerful opioid fentanyl from a truck near the U.S. border.

The Mexican Army’s Second Military Zone says soldiers at a highway checkpoint found over 140 pounds (63.8 kilograms) of fentanyl in a freight truck.

They also found almost 30,000 pills, apparently also containing fentanyl.

Fentanyl is five to 15 times more potent than heroin.

The army said the truck was heading from Mexico City to Tijuana when it was stopped at checkpoint in San Luis Rio Colorado, near Yuma, Arizona.

Another truck was found further west along the border, carrying 60.6 pounds (27.5 kilograms) of heroin.

Opium poppies are grown in Mexico. Fentanyl is often imported from China and smuggled into the United States.

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Knowing how corrupt the cops are down there, it was more like 280 pounds of the junk.

