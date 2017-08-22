Getting Answers: Why Are There ‘Ghost Trees’ Between Dixon And Napa?

DIXON (CBS13) — We tackle one of the more interesting questions that’s come into our newsroom with this Getting Answers Viewers’ Questions segment.

Ronnie Pratt wants to know why some trees along her drive from Dixon to Napa look white in color. She calls them “Ghost Trees.”

Local growers tell us the white is actually clay sprayed on the front row of nut trees to protect against any sunburn damage. Don’t worry; they tell us it’s non-toxic.

Another question comes from CBS13 viewer Barbara Morton who drives I-5 all the time. It seems her favorite Rest Stop in Dunnigan has been closed for weeks.

Barbara emailed us to ask us to look into it.

We have good news. Caltrans Officials tell us, “The Northbound Dunnigan Rest Area is undergoing well-water tests & finishing repairs to the main water line. Water testing continues for the rest of the area.”

It should reopen at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

We’ll let you know when the southbound rest stop will open up.

Finally, Barbara Burr is curious about big pipes being installed along a Placer County road. They can be seen off Fiddyment Road in Roseville all the way to Interstate 5.

We’ve learned it’s a project from PG&E to install a high-pressure gas line as they get that area ready for future development.

Keep those questions coming! Send them to Tony Lopez directly at tlopez@kovr.com.