HOUR 1:
Dave flew solo today and opened the first hour by discussing the low hit on Odell Beckham Jr. against the Browns. He also talked about the Browns kneeling for the national anthem, and Donald Penn’s reported return to Oakland.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
In the second hour, Dave talked about some Mayweather-McGregor prop bets, as well as the first college football preseason poll. Dave also talked about national anthem protests in the future, players whose careers were derailed by drug issues, and whether the Broncos are the Raiders’ biggest threat in the AFC West. Dave was also joined by Steve Cofield of ESPN Las Vegas to talk about the Mayweather-McGregor fight and the Raiders move to Oakland.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Dave had Marcos Breton of the Sacramento Bee in for the third hour. The two discussed Kevin Johnson, the Kings and Sacramento’s growth as a city.
Listen to the whole hour here: