HOUR 1:
Damien and Jason spent most of Hour 1 talking about some of the storylines across the NFL preseason. They talked about Odell Beckham’s injury, the Broncos and Texans naming their starting quarterbacks, and what non-QB injuries could derail a team.
HOUR 2:
In the second hour, Damien and Jason talked about the NBA rookie class, and what the Kings need from their rookies to build a winner. They also went over what they’re expecting from the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight.
HOUR 3:
Hour 3 was all about football. Damien and Jason discussed quarterback situations in Houston, New York, Jacksonville and Oakland. They also talked about Donald Penn’s return to the Raiders and
