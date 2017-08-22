Bay Area Rapper Keak Da Sneak Wounded In Richmond Shooting

RICHMOND (CBS) — A Bay Area rapper was in critical condition after an early Monday morning shooting that left him suffering from several gunshot wounds, authorities said.
Richmond police said 39-year-old Charles Williams — who performs as Keak Da Sneak — was found suffering from several gunshot wounds outside a closed gas station at Carlson Boulevard and Imperial Way about 5:30 a.m.
Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan said officers went to the shuttered gas station after receiving a 911 call of shots being fired.