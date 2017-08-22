Bay Area Rapper Keak Da Sneak Wounded In Richmond Shooting

Filed Under: Bay Area, Richmond

RICHMOND (CBS) — A Bay Area rapper was in critical condition after an early Monday morning shooting that left him suffering from several gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Richmond police said 39-year-old Charles Williams — who performs as Keak Da Sneak — was found suffering from several gunshot wounds outside a closed gas station at Carlson Boulevard and Imperial Way about 5:30 a.m.

Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan said officers went to the shuttered gas station after receiving a 911 call of shots being fired.

Read more at CBSSanFrancisco.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch