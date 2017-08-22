Search On For Missing Ceres Girl, 13, Considered At-Risk

Filed Under: Ceres, Missing Persons

CERES (CBS13) – Authorities in Ceres are asking for help in finding a missing at-risk teenager.

Ceres police say 13-year-old Vanessa Zendejas has not been seen since Saturday afternoon. Investigators say Zendejas’ last social media post stated she was going to meet up with someone new.

Zendejas left her phone at home and she hasn’t been heard from since, police say.

Photo of Vanessa Zendejas provided by the Ceres Police Department.

Police also say they’ve gotten reports that she had been making threats to harm herself.

Anyone who sees Zendejas or knows where she might be is asked to contact Ceres police at (209) 538-5712.

