Arrest Made In Hit-And-Run That Left 15-Year-Old Natomas Boy Dead

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have made an arrest in the hit-and-run that left a 15-year-old dead last week.
The incident happened on El Centro Road the night of Aug. 17. Two 15-year-olds were riding bicycles on the road when one of them was struck by a vehicle.
That vehicle took off. It was later found abandoned and was reported stolen – about an hour after the hit-and-run.
Jamari Moore, an Inderkum High School sophomore, died in the hit-and-run.
Tuesday, California Highway Patrol announced they had made an arrest in the case. Dexter Laron Glover Jr., 20, is suspected of striking Moore, then fleeing the scene.
Glover was arrested Monday night and is facing charges of felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter.