Arrest Made In Hit-And-Run That Left 15-Year-Old Natomas Boy Dead

Filed Under: Natomas, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have made an arrest in the hit-and-run that left a 15-year-old dead last week.

The incident happened on El Centro Road the night of Aug. 17. Two 15-year-olds were riding bicycles on the road when one of them was struck by a vehicle.

hit and run natomas Arrest Made In Hit And Run That Left 15 Year Old Natomas Boy Dead

Scene of the hit and run investigation Thursday night.

That vehicle took off. It was later found abandoned and was reported stolen – about an hour after the hit-and-run.

Jamari Moore, an Inderkum High School sophomore, died in the hit-and-run.

dexter glover booking Arrest Made In Hit And Run That Left 15 Year Old Natomas Boy Dead

Dexter Glover’s booking photo.

Tuesday, California Highway Patrol announced they had made an arrest in the case. Dexter Laron Glover Jr., 20, is suspected of striking Moore, then fleeing the scene.

Glover was arrested Monday night and is facing charges of felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch