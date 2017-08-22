Deputies: Man, 34, Shot Dead In North Highlands; Suspects Had Forced Way Into Home

Filed Under: North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot dead in North Highlands early Tuesday morning.

The scene was along the 4100 block of Painter Way.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded just after midnight and found a 34-year-old man on the ground near the front door of a home. That man had been shot in the head, deputies say; he was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Deputies say the man lived at the home. Investigators have found evidence that the suspects had forced their way inside.

A motive for the killing is unclear at this point. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (916) 874-5115.

