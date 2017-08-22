Off-Duty Modesto Police Officer On Bike Dies In Suspected DUI Crash

MODESTO (CBS13) — An off-duty police officer has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Tuesday night.
The crash happened along Merle Avenue between Maid Mariane Lane and Fine Avenue near Savage Middle School.
Investigators say the Modesto Police officer was struck by an alleged drunk driver. The driver stayed at the scene, where officers determined he showed signs of intoxication. He was taken into custody.
The officer was recently promoted to sergeant and has been with the department since 2012. Before that, he was a deputy with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department.
As officers continued the investigation, the fallen officer’s body was draped with a flag.