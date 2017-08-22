Boy, 9, Sought In Amber Alert After Santa Maria Murder

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties for a 9-year-old boy who was believed to have been abducted in Santa Maria following a homicide.

Daniel Morozov was abducted at 8:39 p.m. Monday following a shooting in Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County by 48-year-old Konstantin Morozov, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Police believe Morozov is the husband of the woman who was found killed.

A woman was found dead at the scene of a shooting at 230 N. College Dr. in Santa Maria, and the investigation into the homicide prompted the Amber Alert for Daniel.

The suspect was last seen driving a blue 2015 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback with California license plate number 7JGG242, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Daniel is white, 4-foot-5, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans.

Konstantin Morozov is white, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say Morozov should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Daniel, Konstantin Morozov or the vehicle can call 911.

Read more at CBSLA.com.