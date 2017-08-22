2 Detained After Police Chase In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two suspects were taken into custody after leading police on a chase around south Sacramento early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. along Power Inn Road and 14th Avenue.
Sacramento police tried to pull over a car, but the driver sped away.
The chase turned into an on-foot pursuit after the passenger bailed, the driver staying in the car.
Officers were able to quickly find that suspect and the items he threw while running away.
Investigators say officers were in the area because it’s known for early morning burglaries and they were keeping watch.