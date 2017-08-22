Officials: Amazon Bringing 1,000 New Jobs To Stockton

Filed Under: Amazon, stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Online retailer Amazon is expanding its footprint in Northern California.

Tuesday, Stockton officials announced that Amazon will be bringing more jobs to the city with a new 600,000 square-foot fulfillment center.

More than 1,000 full-time jobs will be coming to the city, officials say. It appears the facility will be built in south Stockton. No timeline has been set for when the center will be opened.

Amazon recently started hiring for more than 1,500 positions at a new fulfillment center being built in Sacramento. It also operates fulfillment centers in Tracy and Patterson.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch