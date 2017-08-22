Officials: Amazon Bringing 1,000 New Jobs To Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Online retailer Amazon is expanding its footprint in Northern California.
Tuesday, Stockton officials announced that Amazon will be bringing more jobs to the city with a new 600,000 square-foot fulfillment center.
More than 1,000 full-time jobs will be coming to the city, officials say. It appears the facility will be built in south Stockton. No timeline has been set for when the center will be opened.
Amazon recently started hiring for more than 1,500 positions at a new fulfillment center being built in Sacramento. It also operates fulfillment centers in Tracy and Patterson.