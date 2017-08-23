WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

4 Dead, Including 2 Children, In California House Fire

BLOOMINGTON, Calif. (AP) — Two adults and two children have died in a Southern California house fire.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department says the blaze erupted just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Bloomington, 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

When firefighters arrived there was smoke pouring from a corner of the home.

Neighbors said people were inside.

Firefighters went inside, pulled out a woman and gave her CPR on the lawn but she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The bodies of a man and a girl also were found in the home.

Firefighters took about 20 minutes to douse the flames.

Hours later, the body of a second child was found inside the house.

The identities of the victims weren’t immediately released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

