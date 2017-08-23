HOUR 1:
Dave was flying solo again today. He opened up talking about the Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas trade, and Jon Jones failing another drug test.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
In the second hour, Dave broke down the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade. He talked about who won the trade, and what the NBA landscape looks like in the aftermath of the deal.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Dave opened Hour 3 with Sam Amick of USA TODAY. They talked about the Isaiah Thomas trade and how it will impact Thomas and the rest of the NBA.
Listen to the whole hour here: