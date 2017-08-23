WATCH: Rally for Colin Kaepernick outside NFL headquarters

Isaiah Thomas is officially a journeyman: The Drive – 8/23

Filed Under: Isaiah Thomas, Jon Jones, Kyrie Irving, NBA Trade, Samsung

HOUR 1: 

684604830 Isaiah Thomas is officially a journeyman: The Drive 8/23

Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave was flying solo again today. He opened up talking about the Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas trade, and Jon Jones failing another drug test.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2: 

610599362 Isaiah Thomas is officially a journeyman: The Drive 8/23

(Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

In the second hour, Dave broke down the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade. He talked about who won the trade, and what the NBA landscape looks like in the aftermath of the deal.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

685951508 Isaiah Thomas is officially a journeyman: The Drive 8/23

(Getty Images)

Dave opened Hour 3 with Sam Amick of USA TODAY. They talked about the Isaiah Thomas trade and how it will impact Thomas and the rest of the NBA.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch