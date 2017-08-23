Kid Rock Trashes Colin Kaepernick Mid-Song At Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (CBS13) – Kid Rock is apparently not a fan of Colin Kaepernick.

According to the Des Moines Register, the country rock star was in the middle of a song at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday when he abruptly blurted out his feelings on the former 49er.

“Football’s about ready to start,” Rock said in the middle of his song ‘Born Free.’ “You know what? [Expletive] Colin Kaepernick.”

Kaepernick, of course, has been a lightning rod of controversy ever since he began kneeling for the national anthem in protest.

Despite having solid stats at the end of his final season with the 49ers, Kaepernick has yet to be signed by an NFL team for the 2017 campaign – leading many to wonder if he’s being blacklisted by the league.

Rock has been flirting with politics recently as well. He’s a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and has even teased Michigan residents about a possible run for the Senate.

The rest of Rock’s Sunday concert was reportedly mostly politics free. However, many are noting how peculiar it is for Rock to have called out Kaepernick in a song that features the following lyric: “You can knock me down and watch me bleed, but you can’t keep no chains on me.”