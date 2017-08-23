Millennials Are Happier At Work Than Others, Study Says

CBS Local — Many millennials have the reputation of being social media-obsessed, trend-following, job-hoppers. A new study has added one more label to the much-maligned generation: very happy workers.

According to a survey by talent recruitment firm Robert Half, millennials are the happiest of any generation when it comes to their jobs. Robert Half asked over 24,000 people in eight countries about their overall level of happiness at work. A mere eight percent of the 18 to 34-year-olds surveyed considered themselves unhappy.

The number of unhappy workers was twice as high among 35 to 49-year-old employees (16 percent) and workers over the age of 55 (17 percent). The study suggested that people became more jaded as their career progressed, which could eventually have a negative effect on their companies.

“Employees that are aged over 35 have valuable experience that the whole organization can learn and benefit from,” said Phil Sheridan, via Business Insider. The senior managing director at Robert Half UK added, “It’s important that their happiness is not neglected, so businesses need to take the time to invest in their staff at all levels.”

The study also cited research from the University of Warwick, which claimed that happy workers can be 12 percent more productive than a miserable employee.

“Happier people tend to care more about their work, so they put in greater effort,” said Nic Marks, head of the group who conducted the survey.