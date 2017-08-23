NAACP Wants Meeting With NFL Commissioner About Kaepernick

CBS Sports' Trent Green On Week 12 Bills-Chiefs Matchup, MoreNFL ON CBS analyst Trent Green weighs in on the Week 12 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, and more.

Rivers, Chargers Beat Fading Cowboys 28-6 On ThanksgivingPhilip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers are on the move. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are fading fast.

What NHL Teams Are Thankful ForIt's that time of the year when we reflect on what we're thankful for. We guessed what some NHL teams would say if asked that question.

What Each MLB Team Is Thankful ForIt's that time of the year when we reflect on what we're thankful for in our lives. We tried to guess what each MLB team would say if asked that question.