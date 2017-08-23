UC Professor Quits Trump Administration Post, Resignation Letter Spells Out ‘IMPEACH’

BERKELEY (CBS) — A prominent University of California-Berkeley professor resigned Wednesday from an advisory post in the U.S. State Department, citing President Donald Trump’s “attacks on (the) core values of the United States.”
While resignations have been numerous over the last several weeks, it was the construction of Daniel Kammen’s letter that drew additional attention and began social media buzzing.
Stringing the first letter of each of the seven paragraphs in the resignation letter together spells out the word — “IMPEACH”.
One Comment
Great, but not fast enough and not enough.