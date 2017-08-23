Upcoming ‘NBA 2K18′ Reveals Four Player Ratings From Sacramento Kings’ Roster

Filed Under: NBA, NBA 2K18, Player Ratings, Revealed, Sacramento Kings

We’re less than a month away from the release of NBA 2K18 and more information about players are being revealed by the creators at 2K Sports.

On Tuesday, they released 82 “ratings” of players across the National Basketball Association, showing how well each athlete will perform in the upcoming game.

Included in the list were four Sacramento Kings players:

De’Aaron Fox (PG) – 77

Garrett Temple (SG) – 74

Kosta Koufos (C) – 73

Malachi Richardson (SF) – 70

The newest game in the NBA 2K is set to release on September 19, with “Early Tip-Off Editions” releasing on September 15.

You can view the full list of released player ratings here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch