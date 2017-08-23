Upcoming ‘NBA 2K18′ Reveals Four Player Ratings From Sacramento Kings’ Roster

We’re less than a month away from the release of NBA 2K18 and more information about players are being revealed by the creators at 2K Sports.
On Tuesday, they released 82 “ratings” of players across the National Basketball Association, showing how well each athlete will perform in the upcoming game.
Included in the list were four Sacramento Kings players:
De’Aaron Fox (PG) – 77
Garrett Temple (SG) – 74
Kosta Koufos (C) – 73
Malachi Richardson (SF) – 70
The newest game in the NBA 2K is set to release on September 19, with “Early Tip-Off Editions” releasing on September 15.
You can view the full list of released player ratings here.