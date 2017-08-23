Watch: Sacramento Republic FC’s Matt Wiesenfarth On ‘Good Day Sacramento’

Filed Under: Good Day Sacramento, Matt Weisenfarth, sacramento republic fc, United Soccer League, USL

Good Day Sacramento’s Julissa Ortiz stopped by the residence of Sacramento Republic FC’s newly-signed Matt Wiesenfarth to get the inside scoop and background of the forward.

Wiesenfarth signed onto United Soccer League’s Sacramento Republic on August 11, 2017.

He is indeed a Sacramento native, graduating from Jesuit High School before eventually playing five years of college soccer at University of California, Davis between 2011 and 2015.

The Republic are currently 10-7-4 overall and are coming off a 2-1 home loss to Reno 1868 FC on Saturday. They’ll be at home again tonight at Papa Murphy’s Park for a match against the Swope Park Rangers, which begins at 8 P.M.

Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch