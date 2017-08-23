Watch: Sacramento Republic FC’s Matt Wiesenfarth On ‘Good Day Sacramento’

Good Day Sacramento’s Julissa Ortiz stopped by the residence of Sacramento Republic FC’s newly-signed Matt Wiesenfarth to get the inside scoop and background of the forward.
Wiesenfarth signed onto United Soccer League’s Sacramento Republic on August 11, 2017.
He is indeed a Sacramento native, graduating from Jesuit High School before eventually playing five years of college soccer at University of California, Davis between 2011 and 2015.
The Republic are currently 10-7-4 overall and are coming off a 2-1 home loss to Reno 1868 FC on Saturday. They’ll be at home again tonight at Papa Murphy’s Park for a match against the Swope Park Rangers, which begins at 8 P.M.
