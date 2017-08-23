Who Is Better; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 8/23

Hour 1

Grant and Doug begin the show with the news of the NBA trade between the Celtics and the Cavs. Who got the best of the trade, listen to the fellas give their thoughts on who they think received the best end of the deal. Plus Sekou Smith of NBA TV joined the show to talk trade.

Hour 2

In hour two of the show the fellas continue to talk Kyrie for Isaiah Thomas and continue their NFL season outlook with the Los Angeles Rams team preview.

 

