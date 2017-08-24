Videos Show School Cheerleaders Forced Into Splits

Filed Under: cheerleading, Denver

DENVER (CBS) – Cheerleading coaches and school administrators are on leave, and the police are investigating, after videos show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.

The videos show cheerleaders at Denver’s East High School forced into painful poses – held in place by their peers – while a coach pushed them down.

A mother whose daughter had just gotten on the cheerleading squad told CBS Denver she was horrified at what the video showed her.

The mother of a 13-year-old freshman on the squad says the forced splits happened in June, and she’s spent months trying to resolve what she saw as abuser-victim behaviors on the squad without any resolution from administrators.

Read more at CBSDenver.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch