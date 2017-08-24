Videos Show School Cheerleaders Forced Into Splits

DENVER (CBS) – Cheerleading coaches and school administrators are on leave, and the police are investigating, after videos show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.
The videos show cheerleaders at Denver’s East High School forced into painful poses – held in place by their peers – while a coach pushed them down.
A mother whose daughter had just gotten on the cheerleading squad told CBS Denver she was horrified at what the video showed her.
The mother of a 13-year-old freshman on the squad says the forced splits happened in June, and she’s spent months trying to resolve what she saw as abuser-victim behaviors on the squad without any resolution from administrators.