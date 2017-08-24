More Than A Year Later, Arrest Made In Deadly Elverta Road Hit-And-Run

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — His wife was killed in a hit-and-run crash more than a year ago.

Donna Zurfluh, 65, was walking when a truck ran her down and kept going.

Now an arrest has been made in the case, giving Ronald Zurfluh something to celebrate after a painful year.

“Today, I’ve been a happy camper, finally,” Zurfluh said.

Ron Zurfluh finally got the call from police he once feared would never come.

“Thank you, Jesus; we got some justice going here,” Zurfluh said.

It came after a year without his wife of 41 years—a year he spent dying his hair the color she wore hers.

“To know that finally, we’re going to get some justice, for the death of my wife,” Ronald Zurfluh said. “You know, she was the love of my life and he took her away from me.”

A California Highway Patrol investigation concluded Berkley Dorfer, 21, was the driver who hit Donna Zurfluh on Elverta Road in the pre-dawn hours of June 18, 2016, while she was taking her daily walk.

Investigators say Dorfer never stopped, leaving Zurfluh dead in a ditch on the side of the road where a memorial now stands.

Her body wasn’t found for four hours.

“So in my eyes, it was a blessing she was killed instantly; that she wasn’t laying there suffering,” Ronald Zurfluh said.

A CHP report shows an anonymous tip first led investigators to Dorfer’s truck, which they seized.

Now the D.A. says they have evidence to show Dorfer was the driver who never stopped.

“She was my life,” Ronald Zurfluh said.

A heartbreaking loss that’s left this husband without his soulmate.

Suddenly Ronald Zurfluh has new hope for justice.

Dorfer’s first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 31.