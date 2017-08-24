Man Who Sucker-Punched Demonstrator Arrested

LAGUNA BEACH (AP) – Authorities say a man suspected of sucker-punching a demonstrator during a weekend rally in Southern California was arrested as he tried to buy a bus ticket out of town.

Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota said Wednesday that video of the alleged assault was posted to social media sites and helped detectives identify the suspect – Richard Losey, of Lancaster, Ohio.

The 20-year-old could face a misdemeanor battery charge. It wasn’t known if he has an attorney.

Investigators believe Losey was trying to flee California to avoid criminal prosecution.

It’s the fourth arrest stemming from Sunday’s rally where a small group of people demonstrating against illegal immigration were outnumbered by hundreds of counterprotesters denouncing racism.

Police officers separated the groups during the gathering that officials said was largely peaceful.

