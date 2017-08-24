2 Tahoe Sisters Missing After Oregon Eclipse Festival Are OK

Filed Under: Oregon, Solar eclipse, South Lake Tahoe

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say two sisters reported missing after an eclipse festival in central Oregon have checked in with their parents and are headed back home to South Lake Tahoe, California.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that 18-year-old Melissa Lea and 7-year-old sister stayed longer than planned. Once they left the event Wednesday, they regained cell phone service and called home.

The Symbiosis festival brought more than 30,000 people to the Ochoco National Forest near Prineville.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

