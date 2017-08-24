Transgender Prison Guard Sues California For Discrimination

SACRAMENTO (AP) – A transgender prison guard is suing California, saying prison officials have discriminated against her and subjected her to a hostile work environment ever since she transitioned.

The Sacramento Bee reports Thursday Meghan Frederick has filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The 53-year-old correctional officer at a Sacramento prison joined the corrections department in 2002. She says she informed the prison administration that she identified as a transgender woman in 2012 and that within days colleagues began insulting her.

She says five years later her colleagues are still rejecting her identity as a transgender woman.

Her lawsuit says prison officials have discriminated against her, retaliated against her when she filed internal complaints and subjected her to a hostile work environment.

