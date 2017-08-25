Dog Walkers Organize Poopy Welcome For ‘Patriot Prayer’ Rally In SF

Bali Volcano Dusts Resorts In Ash volcano on the Indonesian island of Bali has rumbled to life with eruptions that dusted nearby resorts and villages with ash and forced the closure of the small international airport on neighboring Lombok island as towering gray plumes drifted east. Mount Agung erupted on Saturday evening and three times early Sunday, lighting its cone with an orange glow and sending ash 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) into the atmosphere. It is still gushing and the ash clouds have forced the closure of Lombok island's airport until at least 6 a.m. Monday, an official at the airport said.

First-Term Lawmaker To Lead Assembly Hearings On HarassmentAssemblywoman Laura Friedman had no idea a sexual harassment scandal was about to explode at the California Legislature when she was elected last year or that she would help lead the response.

Refugees Thank Adoptive North Dakota City By Feeding HungryMaria Modi's journey from South Sudan to a new life in Fargo included a stop at a refugee camp in Cairo. She and her seven siblings know what it is like to be hungry. "My mother and father work 12-hour shifts and still sometimes we don't get enough food at home to last us a week," said Modi, a Fargo North High School senior who plans to study music and theater in college next year.

Advocates Say Texas Exploiting Day Laborers After HarveyGuillermo Miranda Vazquez starts his day in a parking lot near the Home Depot where he easily finds work alongside other day laborers who are cleaning up Houston after Hurricane Harvey. Some days, he clears rotted drywall and hauls out furniture and carpet destroyed by Harvey's floodwaters. Other days, he chops fallen trees or helps to lay the foundations for new homes. He ventures daily into homes wearing a T-shirt, work pants and tennis shoes, often while surrounded by the pungent stench and raw sewage that flowed into homes during the flooding.